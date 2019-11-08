HK police deny chasing student who fell to his death from car park

Photo:AFP

Hong Kong police again dismissed rumors that they chased a student before he fell to his death, appealing to the public to remain calm after some radicals called on netizens to stage a protest over the weekend to "mourn the student."Chow Tsz-lok, a 22-year-old computer science undergraduate, died on Friday morning from brain injuries after falling from a car park on Monday morning.During a press conference on Friday afternoon, the Hong Kong police expressed their condolences to Chow and his family.However, Senior Superintendent Foo Yat-ting of the Hong Kong Police Force's Kowloon East Region reiterated that the accusation that police chased Chow before he fell and hindered the recovery operation is false.The deceased left home alone, wandered alone in the car park and walked to the third floor alone, Foo said.The cause of the fall was still under investigation, said Foo, who vowed fairness. All information of Chow's death will be published in an open court, according to Foo.Police said they were informed that some radical protesters were calling on others to stage a rally on Friday and over the weekend. Police appealed to the public to stay calm and rationale, to avoid a tragedy from repeating itself.Global Times