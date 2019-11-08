China to conduct 7th population census in 2020

A mother holds her second child and accompanies her elder daughter to her first class of a new semester of the Primary School Affiliated to Shandong Normal University in Ji’nan on September 3. Photo: VCG

China plans to conduct its seventh national population census in 2020, the State Council announced Friday.The census, to begin on Nov. 1, 2020, will survey the amount, structure and distribution of the population, according to a notice issued by the State Council.The census will collect data including name, ID number, gender, marriage, education, profession and other aspects of Chinese citizens, said the notice.The State Council will establish a leading group to be responsible for the research and decision-making of major issues during the census, said the notice.