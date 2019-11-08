Aerial view of Leye-Baise Highway in south China's Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows a view of Leye-Baise Highway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. According to Leye-Baise Highway construction headquarters, the main part of the highway linking Leye County and Baise City is almost completed and will be qualified to open by the end of the year. The completion of the highway will end the history of zero highway between the two regions, and bring traffic convenience to local people.Photo:Xinhua

