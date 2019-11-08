New smart train precisely completes self-driving test

A new generation smart Type-B train passes a self-driving test at the CRRC Tangshan, a manufacturer of rolling stock located in Tangshan, Hebei province, Nov. 7, 2019. The train, which stopped on a designated platform precisely within 2 cm, is known for the use of smart technologies and is more environmentally friendly. Photo:Xinhua

A new generation smart Type-B train passes a self-driving test at the CRRC Tangshan, a manufacturer of rolling stock located in Tangshan, Hebei province, Nov. 7, 2019. The train, which stopped on a designated platform precisely within 2 cm, is known for the use of smart technologies and is more environmentally friendly. Photo:Xinhua

A new generation smart Type-B train passes a self-driving test at the CRRC Tangshan, a manufacturer of rolling stock located in Tangshan, Hebei province, Nov. 7, 2019. The train, which stopped on a designated platform precisely within 2 cm, is known for the use of smart technologies and is more environmentally friendly. Photo:Xinhua

A new generation smart Type-B train passes a self-driving test at the CRRC Tangshan, a manufacturer of rolling stock located in Tangshan, Hebei province, Nov. 7, 2019. The train, which stopped on a designated platform precisely within 2 cm, is known for the use of smart technologies and is more environmentally friendly. Photo:Xinhua