Xinjiang receives over 200 mln tourists in first 10 months

Tourists ride camels to enjoy the desert scenery at Lop Nur People Village in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2019. The number of tourists to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region exceeded 200 million from January to October this year, up 42.62 percent year on year, according to local authorities. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Nanhu public square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2019.

Tourists watch a horse show at a Ferghana horse base in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2019.

Tourists visit a Ferghana horse base in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2019.

Tourists pose for photos at the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019.

Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 5, 2019.