Farmer promotes online jujube business by live broadcast in NW China's Xinjiang

Chen Xiaoming live broadcasts the red jujube in Ruoqiang County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2019. Chen Xiaoming owns 21 mu (1.4 hectares) of red jujube fields in Ruoqiang. Four years ago, Chen joined a online business course and started promoting his online jujube business by live broadcast. "Onlines sales account for approximately 80 percent of my total anual yield." said Chen.Photo:Xinhua

Chen Xiaoming dries red jujubes in Ruoqiang County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Wang Hui, Chen Xiaoming's wife, live broadcasts the red jujube in Ruoqiang County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Chen Xiaoming presents red jujubes in Ruoqiang County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Chen Xiaoming introduces red jujubes in Ruoqiang County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2019. Photo:Xinhua