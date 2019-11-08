Autumn scenery in Quzhou County of Handan, N China's Hebei

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2019 shows the autumn scenery of the golden ginkgo trees at a ginkgo tree planting base in Quzhou County of Handan, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors appreciate the beauty of the golden ginkgo trees at a ginkgo tree planting base in Quzhou County of Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 8, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A visitor poses for a photo with the golden ginkgo trees at a ginkgo tree planting base in Quzhou County of Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 8, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

