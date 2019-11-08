Xi stresses building world-class air force

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command flies in combat formation through the valley during a real combat flight training exercise on November 7, 2019. Photo:China Military

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for efforts to fully build the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force into a world-class air force.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the requirement while attending an event celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the PLA Air Force in the northern outskirts of Beijing.On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi extended congratulations on the air force's founding anniversary and greetings to all its service personnel.