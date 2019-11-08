Four pandas make debut in southwest China

A giant panda is seen resting in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2019. Four giant pandas, two males and two females, made their first appearance Wednesday in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park. The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), came from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Photo:Xinhua
