Four pandas make debut in southwest China

A giant panda is seen resting in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2019. Four giant pandas, two males and two females, made their first appearance Wednesday in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park. The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), came from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Photo:Xinhua

A giant panda is seen resting in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2019. Four giant pandas, two males and two females, made their first appearance Wednesday in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park. The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), came from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Photo:Xinhua

A giant panda is seen feeding itself in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2019. Four giant pandas, two males and two females, made their first appearance Wednesday in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park. The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), came from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Photo:Xinhua

A giant panda is seen feeding itself in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2019. Four giant pandas, two males and two females, made their first appearance Wednesday in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park. The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), came from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Photo:Xinhua

Four giant pandas, two males and two females, made their first appearance Wednesday in the newly-opened Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province.The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), came from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.Xiao Liwu was born in San Diego, United States, in 2012, and went back to Sichuan this May.Chen Binghong, a panda breeder at the park, said that the panda adapted well. To ensure their health, the park provided carrots, apples and bamboo for the pandas.Located in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, the park covers an area of more than 12 hectares and includes many facilities, such as the panda house, exhibition hall for science popularization education, kitchens and a medical center.Local residents and visitors can receive science popularization education and learn knowledge about the growth and breeding habits of giant pandas, according to Du Yong, who is in charge of the park.According to the latest national wild panda survey conducted in 2015, there are 31 wild giant pandas in Jiuzhaigou county.