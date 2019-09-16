Pompeo slammed for slandering CPC

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: IC

On the day celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo viciously attacked China in his speech in Berlin, trying to build a new Cold War wall, which observers find ironical. Experts slammed him for neglecting his duty as the US' chief diplomat, saying he doesn't deserve his status.Pompeo said in his speech in Berlin on Friday that China's tactics would be "horrifyingly familiar" to the former East Germans, claiming "free nations" are in a "competition of values" with "less free nations.""As the US Secretary of State, a position usually considered as the country's chief diplomat, he should not have made such remarks full of Cold War mentality and prejudice. The fact that he repeatedly made the groundless accusations against China makes people think he doesn't deserve his status," Diao Daming, a US studies expert and an associate professor at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Friday.Pompeo's Friday speech is the latest anti-China rhetoric he has made over the past month. On Thursday, he claimed that in the face of the challenges presented by the Communist Party of China (CPC), the German government's telecommunications network construction can become complicated. He made the same claim against the CPC less than two weeks ago in New York.Pompeo's remarks are seriously inconsistent with his status as US Secretary of State and fully exposed his sinister intentions to gain political capital by spewing anti-China rhetoric, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said at Friday's regular media briefing.On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to Pompeo's groundless accusations, saying his words are "full of ideological prejudice and zero-sum mentality."At a time when China and the US have made substantial progress in some of the trade consultations toward an agreement, responsible politicians in the US have given positive evaluations, but Pompeo who has forgotten his duty as the country's chief diplomat, is not one of them, Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Friday."A stable, coordinated and cooperative China-US relations are in the interests of the US," Yang stressed, criticizing Pompeo for being a politician who disregards his country's interests."Some anti-China politicians including Pompeo who have a strong Cold War mentality don't want to see China-US relations warm up. When they find this sign, they will do negative things," Yang said.Diao said Pompeo's recognition within the US State Department has dropped sharply recently. Since he is likely to run for the Senate in Kansas where he will have strong rivals, he is now trying to hype his anti-China rhetoric to win some political capital for himself.In response to Pompeo's remarks that the CPC is hostile to the US and American values and posing a challenge to the US and the world, Yang said that fundamentally speaking, Pompeo's repeated attacks on the CPC and China's political system are meant to subvert the socialist system. "He is so obsessed and goes to extremes, which will bring harm to any country related to the US," Yang said.When certain US politicians talk about the Chinese political system, they should compare it with their own country first. The population under the poverty line has decreased drastically in China while the number of homeless people in the US is rising, Yang added.Geng said last week that Pompeo's speech maliciously attacked the CPC and the Chinese government, tried to drive a wedge between the CPC and the Chinese people and deliberately distorted and slandered China's domestic and foreign policy."It fully exposes the deep-seated political prejudice and dark anti-communist mind-set of a handful of American politicians. Such remarks are by no means an embodiment of confidence and strength, but reveal fear and arrogance," Geng said.Under the leadership of the CPC, China has made remarkable achievements and made more friends over the past seven decades since the founding of the People's Republic of China. The Chinese people will firmly forge ahead along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics to new glories."Words and deeds that attempt to separate the Chinese people from the CPC are a provocation against the Chinese people, and are doomed to fail," Geng said.