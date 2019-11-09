German luxury carmaker BMW announces record sales in October

Photo: VCG

German luxury car manufacturer BMW achieved record sales in October supported by growing sales in China and the US, BMW announced on Friday.In October, BMW sold a total of 204,295 vehicles worldwide with its brands BMW and Mini, increasing the number of vehicles sold by 1.7 percent year-on-year.In China, BMW and subsidiary Mini combined sold 61,400 cars in October alone, an increase of 8.8 percent compared to the previous year, making China BMW's largest single market.BMW sales in the US grew by 7.5 percent to 28,402 units, despite "various headwinds affecting the automotive industry worldwide.""Our model offensive continues to have a positive impact. We were able to achieve new all-time sales highs for October and the first ten months of the year," said Pieter Nota, member of the board of management of BMW.BMW October sales in Germany increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year. But BMW's European sales decreased by more than 3 percent.According to BMW, sales in the luxury segment grew by almost 60 percent in 2019 so far due to the market introduction of the new BMW 8 Series, BMW 7 Series and the BMW X7 SUV models. The carmaker planned to double its sales in the luxury class between 2018 and 2020.Through the introduction of new models, sales of electrified vehicles by BMW were up 8.6 percent to 14.182 units in October. The model series i3 and i8, continued their "positive sales trend" over the course of the year, with an increase of 19.3 percent to 34,479 units in total.By the end of 2019, BMW is planning to expand its range of electrified vehicles to 12 different models.