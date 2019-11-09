Brazil's ex-president Lula released from prison

Photo: VCG

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was released from prison in Curitiba, southern Brazil, on Friday afternoon.The ex-president was serving his sentence in the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba. As he left the building, he was received by a crowd of supporters and fellow politicians from the Workers' Party (PT).Lula's release followed a ruling of the Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF), made on Thursday evening, which determined that defendants in Brazil will only be arrested after the last appeal of their processes.In Brazil, a case can be appealed three times -- to the local court, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the STF.