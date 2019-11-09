Rwandan president welcomes China import expo

Rwandan President Paul Kagame addresses journalists at a press conference in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, on Nov. 8, 2019. The second China International Import Expo taking place in China is "something we are always happy about," as trade is very important for countries' economies and the world, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Friday. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

The second China International Import Expo taking place in China is "something we are always happy about," as trade is very important for countries' economies and the world, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Friday.For Rwanda, whether bilaterally or through multilateral efforts like African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) bringing Africa and African countries together to work with either blocs or a single big economy like China, it is "always to be very healthy and very good" and is "something we want to see happen," said Kagame at a press conference in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.The president also said he expects through the expo to keep improving the benefits of Rwanda and Africa from the trade arrangement with China, adding that China and African countries have to make sure that their trade can benefit all sides whether bilaterally or through AfCFTA.