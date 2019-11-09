Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops break out on Gaza-Israel border

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 8, 2019. At least 69 Palestinians were injured on Friday by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes with dozens of Palestinian demonstrators in eastern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, Nov. 8, 2019. At least 69 Palestinians were injured on Friday by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes with dozens of Palestinian demonstrators in eastern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 8, 2019. At least 69 Palestinians were injured on Friday by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes with dozens of Palestinian demonstrators in eastern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)