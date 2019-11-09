Vietnamese security ministry publicizes identities of 39 victims in Britain

People take in part in a vigil outside the Home Office for the 39 victims found dead in a lorry container in London, Britain, on Oct. 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security announced here on Friday the list of all 39 Vietnamese victims in the incident of the container truck detected in the British county of Essex.After determining the 39 people's identities, Vietnam's relevant authorities have contacted each bereaved family to provide them with information related to the victims, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.The victims included 21 people from the central province of Nghe An, 10 from the central province of Ha Tinh, three from the northern city of Hai Phong and the central province of Quang Binh each, and one from the northern province of Hai Duong and the central province of Thua Thien Hue each.According to Essex police, the 39 victims included eight women and 31 men in the age bracket of 15 to 44.The 39 bodies were discovered at Grays in Essex, northeast of London, on Oct. 23.