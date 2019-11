Chinese naval ship Qijiguang ends visit to Fiji

Chinese naval ship Qijiguang departs from the port of Suva, Fiji, Nov. 8, 2019. The Qijiguang ship finished its visit to Fiji on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

Fijian military band members perform when the Chinese naval ship Qijiguang prepares to depart from the port of Suva, Fiji, Nov. 8, 2019. The Qijiguang ship finished its visit to Fiji on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

Chinese navy soldiers on naval ship Qijiguang bids farewell to local people at the port of Suva, Fiji, Nov. 8, 2019. The Qijiguang ship finished its visit to Fiji on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)