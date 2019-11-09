Pompeo refuted for spewing rumors on Uyghur separatists' family members

People dance at a square during a culture and tourism festival themed on Dolan and Qiuci culture in Awat County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region, Oct. 25, 2019. The festival kicked off recently in Aksu Prefecture. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region released a statement on Saturday, explicating the relatives of so-called Uyghur activists now live and work normally in the region, refuting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's malicious claim of mistreatment.This latest case of US politicians' attempts to smear China's Xinjiang policy together with overseas separatists from Xinjiang was busted with facts. This is not the first time for the "so-called" victims of the training centers to cry foul about their "miserable experience." Their lies have been busted and again with solid evidence of truth.Experts said that some US politicians, especially Pompeo, have been in constant touch with some separatists desperate to secede China's Xinjiang. And they pay no attention to people who live in Xinjiang but always hype the Xinjiang issue for their political gains. Their performances are doomed to fail as more people are getting a complete picture of the actual situation in Xinjiang.The family members of so-called activists that Pompeo mentioned in his recent remarks "live and work normally in Xinjiang and they are ashamed of the scum among their families," read the statement released on to.com Saturday morning.Pompeo created issues out of a statement in November, claiming that family members of some Uyghur activists, including Furkhat Jawdar, Alapat Arkin, and Zumrat Dawut, have been subjected to harassment, imprisonments, and arbitrary detention."Pompeo's words and deeds disregarding the facts make people across the world see clearly his double standards and hypocrisy," read the statement.

In contrast to Furkhat Jawdat's claim that his mother was in a prison, she has been living a normal life at her home and is in regular contact with Jawdat, said the statement.Alapat Arkin alleged his mother was put into the vocational education and training center at the end of 2017. But the fact is that she lives a normal life and urged him to stop peddling lies.Saturday's statement also mentioned that the "activists" mentioned by Pompeo, Furkhat Jawdat and Alapat Arkin, are members of "the infamous violent terrorist and separatist organization 'World Uyghur Congress'. ""Facts speak louder than words. We strongly urge Pompeo to cast off tinted spectacles, cut out the hypocrisy, quit backing the violent terrorist and separatist group of "East Turkistan Islamic Movement", and immediately stop smearing and attacking Xinjiang with rumors," read the announcement.Pompeo also claimed that Zumrat Dawut was forcefully sent to vocational education and training center, and tubal ligation was performed on her by force.Abduhelil Dawut, Zumrat Dawut's elder brother, took the initiative to speak on a video as early as a month ago to quash the rumors, telling the public "these are outright lies". Urging Pompeo to respect the facts, he said: "Do not make use of my sister Zumrat Dawut to make up lies and stop disturbing our peaceful lives ".In response to Pompeo's critical comments about China's treatment of the Uyghur people, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that under the pretext of human rights, the US has once again smeared China's Xinjiang policy and made comments using distorted facts. "China deplores and firmly opposes that," Geng said.Global Times reporters who visited the centers many times also noticed that the centers are thoughtfully equipped with complete medical facilities as well as doctors who provide 24-hour free medical services to the trainees.