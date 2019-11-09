India's apex court gives disputed site to Hindus

Photo:VCG

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India decided on Saturday to give a disputed land in northern state of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district to the Hindus represented by the "Janambhoomi Nyas."The Muslims, represented by the "Sunni Waqf Board," would get a piece of land measuring 5 acres at some other place within Ayodhya, said the apex court's verdict.Both the Muslims and the Hindus were fighting the legal case since 1950, putting forth their respective claims that the disputed land measuring 2.77 acres belonged to them.While the Muslims side claimed that there existed an age-old Babri Masjid mosque which was demolished in 1992, the Hindus maintained that prior to the mosque there existed a temple dedicated to Lord Ram at the same site.Security has been heightened in many Indian states and cities especially in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Saturday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to appealed for calm and urged everyone to respect the verdict."Whatever the verdict ... it won't be anybody's win or loss," Modi tweeted. "My appeal to the people of India is that our priority is to ensure the verdict strengthens the values of peace, equality and goodwill of our country."He said, "It is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of devotion towards country. May peace and harmony prevail."Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday reviewed the country's security situation in the wake of the Supreme Court's verdict, officials said."During the review meeting, the home minister was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing law and order situation in different parts of the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh," an official said."Shah also spoke to a few chief ministers to take stock of the situation in their states and asked them to ensure that police and the administration remain in control of the situation."Mumbai police has clamped prohibitory order that bars holding public meeting or assembly of five or more persons or processions effective 11 a.m. Saturday in the city for the next 24 hours.The order also prohibits entry of all types of vehicles carrying persons intending to participate in unlawful gatherings.