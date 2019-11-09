Rose show kicks off in Taipei Expo Park

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/9 21:20:20

A puppy smells a rose during a rose show at Taipei Expo Park in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2019. The rose show, with nearly 3,000 roses of different varieties, opened here on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua


 

A visitor takes photos of roses during a rose show at Taipei Expo Park in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2019. The rose show, with nearly 3,000 roses of different varieties, opened here on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows roses at a rose show in Taipei Expo Park in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2019. The rose show, with nearly 3,000 roses of different varieties, opened here on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors take photos during a rose show at Taipei Expo Park in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2019. The rose show, with nearly 3,000 roses of different varieties, opened here on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors take photos during a rose show at Taipei Expo Park in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2019. The rose show, with nearly 3,000 roses of different varieties, opened here on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors take photos during a rose show at Taipei Expo Park in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2019. The rose show, with nearly 3,000 roses of different varieties, opened here on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
