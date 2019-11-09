China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 leaves port of Hobart for Zhongshan research station

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sails across westerlies on Nov. 9, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 departed from Australia's port of Hobart Saturday and continues its maiden voyage to the Zhongshan Station for China's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sails across westerlies on Nov. 9, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 departed from Australia's port of Hobart Saturday and continues its maiden voyage to the Zhongshan Station for China's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua

China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sails across westerlies on Nov. 9, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 departed from Australia's port of Hobart Saturday and continues its maiden voyage to the Zhongshan Station for China's 36th Antarctic expedition. Photo:Xinhua