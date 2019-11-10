Stabbed HK legislator speaks about attack, urging public to stand united against violence

Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, a lawyer and pro-establishment legislator in Hong Kong Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

With pro-establishment candidates standing at the forefront of possible targeted attacks as district elections are lurking around the corner, Junius Kwan-yiu Ho, an outspoken Hong Kong legislator who was a victim of knife attack earlier this week, urged the public to stand united against "black terror".Ho was attacked during an election campaign Wednesday morning in Tuen Mun by a man who approached him with a floral bouquet and a hidden sharp knife, and stabbed Ho on the chest.The attack left Ho with an about 1.5 centimeters long and 2.5 centimeters deep wound in his chest. Ho was lucky and survived as the edge of the intruding knife just missed his heart, he told the Global Times on Saturday in an exclusive interview. Following two days of treatment, he was discharged from the hospital on Friday.Hong Kong opposition groups called the entire incident a choreographed one, in order to garner sympathy for pro-establishment candidates, who have become eyesores of the anti-government protesters over the past few months. They even raised questions like "why Ho's assistant was able to shoot the footage of the attack?"Since mid-July, Ho has emerged as a prime target in the eyes of the increasingly violent protesters, for his obvious and persistent support for Hong Kong Police Force and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government. He also provided evidence that revealed the months of protests are plotted by anti-government and some external anti-China forces.Ho and his family have been subjected to constant harassment. In July, some black-clad protesters went too far and vandalized and desecrated the tombstones of his parental graves."I've prepared for accidents by hiring two bodyguards, one usually protects my wife, another one follows me," Ho told the Global Times.During the time of the attack, Ho's two bodyguards were with him who quickly came to his defense, and subdued the knife stabber. "Luckily, they reacted quickly. If the man stabbed me one more time, I would have been dead now," he said.Over the past few months, Ho said he trained his assistants to take photos and shoot videos at a variety of activities, as a precautionary measure in case of any untoward situation. "An assistant did capture the footage on Wednesday," he said, referring to the video clip that became an important piece of evidence of the knife attack.

The knife attack, equivalent to a terror attack, was not caused by personal animosity or debt issue, the legislator noted. "During this political campaign, someone tried to silence me by unleashing such terror, as I've been too outspoken," Ho said.He is not the only pro-establishment legislator targeted by anti-government protesters. Over 60 offices of the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong have been vandalized on more than 80 rages, and those cases are yet to be dealt with.In line with the provisions of the Security and Guarding Services Ordinance, personal security measures could be further strengthened, Ho suggested. Security staff could be trained from taking preventive measures when responding to mob attacks.The black terror continued spreading across the city, as brutal attacks on ordinary people have become a common sight. A man was assaulted in Tseung Kwan O Saturday morning after he called the police complaining about the noise created by rioters. Rioters also attacked people who disagree with them, and they smashed equipment and attacked a cameraman of TVB Friday night due to their alleged unfavorable media coverage of the anti-government protesters and for exposing their violent acts.Opposition groups have come up with different slogans but they only have one objective, which is to take over the control of the HKSAR government. Anti-government forces are increasingly resorting to violence to unleash fear among Hong Kong residents, dampening their enthusiasm to come out and vote."District elections on November 24 will be a battle for conscience," Ho said, urging the public to bravely say "no" to violence and black terror which have seriously battered Hong Kong.