Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrated across world

A performer celebrates the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sale, Morocco, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

Performers celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sale, Morocco, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

Moroccans celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sale, Morocco, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

Performers celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sale, Morocco, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

Performers celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sale, Morocco, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

A Palestinian Muslim attends a ceremony to celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Gaza City, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Palestinian Muslims sing during a ceremony to celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Gaza City, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian Muslim attends a ceremony to celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Gaza City, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A man is silhouetted against the sun as he stands with a flag on his head during a rally to celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 9, 2019. Thousands of people packed al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa on Saturday to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday despite the security tensions in the country. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Yemenis shout slogans as they take part in a rally to celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 9, 2019. Thousands of people packed al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa on Saturday to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday despite the security tensions in the country. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Yemeni people take part in a rally to celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 9, 2019. Thousands of people packed al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa on Saturday to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday despite the security tensions in the country. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A man paints a boy's face who takes part in a rally to celebrate the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 9, 2019. Thousands of people packed al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa on Saturday to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday despite the security tensions in the country. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)