Junius Ho appears at campaign event after surviving knife attack

Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu participated in his first public campaign event on Sunday since surviving a knife attack on Wednesday.Ho was discharged from hospital on Friday and appeared Sunday morning at the campaign rally in front of Melody Garden at Tuen Mun.He was campaigning for the upcoming Hong Kong District Council elections, scheduled to be held on November 24.Dozens of Hong Kong residents came to cheer him, shouting “support legislator Ho!” “End violence and riots!”Ho was attacked by a knife-wielding man on Wednesday morning at Tuen Men. A man pretending to be one of Ho’s supporters approached him with a bouquet of flowers but suddenly stabbed Ho in the chest.The attack was condemned as an act of terror. Ho has become a target of anti-government protesters due to his firm support for the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong police.“I’m not afraid and I’m committed to serving the public and the fight against black terror,” Ho said during the campaign event.