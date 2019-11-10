Xi leaves for state visit to Greece, BRICS summit in Brazil

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows the Piraeus port in Greece. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

President Xi Jinping left Beijing Sunday for a state visit to Greece and to attend the 11th BRICS summit in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil.Xi was invited by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, respectively.Xi's entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan; Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission