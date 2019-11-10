RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:You may find that those around you are really trying your patience today. Do what you can to keep your temper in check so that you don't give them any ammunition they can use against you. Money matters will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 13, 16.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)If you see something that is wrong, do not hesitate to speak up. Paying attention to detail will help you avoid a major catastrophe today. This evening will prove to be an excellent time to enjoy a great meal with some interesting companions. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Trust is a valuable commodity, but like any investment it means taking some risk. If you want to get closer to your goals, you will have to rely on others at some point or another. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A money-making scheme may look tempting. Make sure you get a clearer understanding of everything that will be required of you before you jump in. Spend some time getting physical exercise. Your health should be a major priority. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)While you may be ready to take things to the next level in your relationship, if the other person isn't ready yet, don't push them. Don't lose heart though, just because they aren't where you are right now, doesn't mean they won't get there in the future. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)This evening will be the perfect opportunity for some quiet mediation. Look back at where you have been and you will be able to see where you need to be in the future. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will have the opportunity to participate in community activities today. Doing so will give you some insight into your neighborhood. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to business matters today, so do not hesitate if you are presented with the chance to start a new venture. Social activities will be a breeze for you today. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will not regret it today if you take time out to broaden your mind and learn something new. In fact, you may even discover an enjoyable new hobby from it all! Love is in the air for you tonight. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will have to put in an little overtime if you want to accomplish all the tasks set before you today. A friend will need your help to solve a difficult problem. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Sometimes it doesn't matter how hard you work, you still won't be able to get what you want. This doesn't mean you should give up. What you learn during your efforts will give you valuable experience you can use in the future. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Make sure you consider the consequences before doing anything you may regret. Some advice from others will help you avoid a hidden pitfall. Family life should be a major priority. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)After all your hard work, it's time to relax. Put all your worries aside for a while. Why not head to a movie or go for a nice long walk at the zoo to rid yourself of excess stress. Fun will be had with close friends. ✭✭✭✭