Puzzle

1 Where the original Hollywood Sign was sold5 Crunchy sandwich initials8 Inundates14 Way of operating15 Fancy eggs16 Moving long-distance, e.g.17 *Like a certain Israeli-Palestinian peace solution19 Nothing more than20 Dame's counterpart21 Topples from power23 Oktoberfest country: Abbr.24 *Finish strong29 Shares on Twitter, briefly30 Obtain31 L.A.'s ___ Air32 Cold sound35 Quaker leader37 "A Raisin in the Sun," for one38 *2004 Christmas film41 1.75"-long batteries42 Decorated with a pastry bag, say43 Singer Mann44 Free (of)45 ___ Chi (psychology honor society)46 Coll. course duration, often47 *You might file one after a fire53 Forensic science letters54 Judge's mallet55 Transplanted grass57 Show off60 Ultimate authority, or a hint to the starred answers62 Crack military pilot63 Whitish stuff on bacon64 ___ out (stop listening)65 Thoughtless action?66 Letters that bookend "Nora Ephron"67 Like mummies1 Pre-hosp. care providers2 Knife type3 Bespangle or bejewel4 "Mm-hmm"5 Some electric shavers6 "___ luck!"7 Kids are supposed to lose them8 What a flare can mean9 Comedian Steven10 Marketing guys11 Difficulty only you can relate to12 Friend13 Mule : stubborn :: fox : ___18 Overly, informally22 Supported, as a petition25 Classic lemon candies26 Group before millennials, briefly27 Back-comb28 "Family Ties" mom32 "Breakout" game maker33 Bolt cutter target34 Hair-covering garment35 Marathoner's concern36 Before, in sonnets37 ___ ballerina39 Yeardley's role on "The Simpsons"40 Jambalaya cousin45 Pauper's literary look-alike46 Perfumery smells48 As per ___49 Lead-in to "latte"50 "Live Young" water brand51 Comic book installment52 Polynesian Disney protagonist56 Like pink hair57 A ways away58 Fudge the facts59 ___-Mex61 British business abbr.

Solution