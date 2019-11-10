Crossword

Puzzle


ACROSS

  1 Where the original Hollywood Sign was sold

  5 Crunchy sandwich initials

  8 Inundates

 14 Way of operating

 15 Fancy eggs

 16 Moving long-distance, e.g.

 17 *Like a certain Israeli-Palestinian peace solution

 19 Nothing more than

 20 Dame's counterpart

 21 Topples from power

 23 Oktoberfest country: Abbr.

 24 *Finish strong

 29 Shares on Twitter, briefly

 30 Obtain

 31 L.A.'s ___ Air

 32 Cold sound

 35 Quaker leader

 37 "A Raisin in the Sun," for one

 38 *2004 Christmas film

 41 1.75"-long batteries

 42 Decorated with a pastry bag, say

 43 Singer Mann

 44 Free (of)

 45 ___ Chi (psychology honor society)

 46 Coll. course duration, often

 47 *You might file one after a fire

 53 Forensic science letters

 54 Judge's mallet

 55 Transplanted grass

 57 Show off

 60 Ultimate authority, or a hint to the starred answers

 62 Crack military pilot

 63 Whitish stuff on bacon

 64 ___ out (stop listening)

 65 Thoughtless action?

 66 Letters that bookend "Nora Ephron"

 67 Like mummies

DOWN

  1 Pre-hosp. care providers

  2 Knife type

  3 Bespangle or bejewel

  4 "Mm-hmm"

  5 Some electric shavers

  6 "___ luck!"

  7 Kids are supposed to lose them

  8 What a flare can mean

  9 Comedian Steven

 10 Marketing guys

 11 Difficulty only you can relate to

 12 Friend

 13 Mule : stubborn :: fox : ___

 18 Overly, informally

 22 Supported, as a petition

 25 Classic lemon candies

 26 Group before millennials, briefly

 27 Back-comb

 28 "Family Ties" mom

 32 "Breakout" game maker

 33 Bolt cutter target

 34 Hair-covering garment

 35 Marathoner's concern

 36 Before, in sonnets

 37 ___ ballerina

 39 Yeardley's role on "The Simpsons"

 40 Jambalaya cousin

 45 Pauper's literary look-alike

 46 Perfumery smells

 48 As per ___

 49 Lead-in to "latte"

 50 "Live Young" water brand

 51 Comic book installment

 52 Polynesian Disney protagonist

 56 Like pink hair

 57 A ways away

 58 Fudge the facts

 59 ___-Mex

 61 British business abbr.

Solution



 

