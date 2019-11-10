Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Where the original Hollywood Sign was sold
5 Crunchy sandwich initials
8 Inundates
14 Way of operating
15 Fancy eggs
16 Moving long-distance, e.g.
17 *Like a certain Israeli-Palestinian peace solution
19 Nothing more than
20 Dame's counterpart
21 Topples from power
23 Oktoberfest country: Abbr.
24 *Finish strong
29 Shares on Twitter, briefly
30 Obtain
31 L.A.'s ___ Air
32 Cold sound
35 Quaker leader
37 "A Raisin in the Sun," for one
38 *2004 Christmas
film
41 1.75"-long batteries
42 Decorated with a pastry bag, say
43 Singer Mann
44 Free (of)
45 ___ Chi (psychology honor society)
46 Coll. course duration, often
47 *You might file one after a fire
53 Forensic science letters
54 Judge's mallet
55 Transplanted grass
57 Show off
60 Ultimate authority, or a hint to the starred answers
62 Crack military pilot
63 Whitish stuff on bacon
64 ___ out (stop listening)
65 Thoughtless action?
66 Letters that bookend "Nora Ephron"
67 Like mummiesDOWN
1 Pre-hosp. care providers
2 Knife type
3 Bespangle or bejewel
4 "Mm-hmm"
5 Some electric shavers
6 "___ luck!"
7 Kids are supposed to lose them
8 What a flare can mean
9 Comedian Steven
10 Marketing guys
11 Difficulty only you can relate to
12 Friend
13 Mule : stubborn :: fox : ___
18 Overly, informally
22 Supported, as a petition
25 Classic lemon candies
26 Group before millennials, briefly
27 Back-comb
28 "Family Ties" mom
32 "Breakout" game maker
33 Bolt cutter target
34 Hair-covering garment
35 Marathoner's concern
36 Before, in sonnets
37 ___ ballerina
39 Yeardley's role on "The Simpsons"
40 Jambalaya cousin
45 Pauper's literary look-alike
46 Perfumery smells
48 As per ___
49 Lead-in to "latte"
50 "Live Young" water brand
51 Comic book installment
52 Polynesian Disney protagonist
56 Like pink hair
57 A ways away
58 Fudge the facts
59 ___-Mex
61 British business abbr.
Solution