Lacquer and jade wares exhibition in Beijing

The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, displaying nearly 10,000 pieces of lacquer and jade wares made by skillful craftsmen from Beijing and Yangzhou, a city of east China's Jiangsu Province.





A piece of gold-inlaid lacquer ware is seen at an exhibition in an art museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)





