Xinjiang logistics station is most remote in China

The delivery depot in the Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

A courier company has established a delivery depot in the Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which is said to be the westernmost logistics center in China.The county - where the snowcapped mountains of the Kunlun, Karakoram, Hindukush and Tianshan ranges come together - shares a border with Afghanistan and Pakistan. It has never had a logistics station, JD.com courier Tan Wanbin, told Pear Video."Shopping online was not very popular when I arrived in Xinjiang years ago," Tan said. "So we built a logistics station in Kashar," which was still some 200 kilometers from Taxkorgan Tajik.This still meant online shoppers in the county had to travel to the city's courier station to pick up their online purchases. Finally the company decided to build its own logistics station in the county.The company has also hired couriers including many who can communicate with the ethnic minorities."Now they can buy the essential items they need and they love online shopping during the Double 11 shopping spree," Tan said.