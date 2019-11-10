Boss gives pork to firm’s shopaholics

Employees show their rewards. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Sina News

A company in Central China has come up with an odd Double 11 shopping-spree contest that rewarded its most spendthrift employee with the largest chunk of pork.An employee, who spent more than 14,000 yuan ($20,013) buying items online, including a wool carpet from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, received an entire leg of pork. The employee who spent the least online was given the pig's tail.The company owner is seen in a video post by Sina News sitting around a conference table with nine employees who are searching their shopping carts on their mobile phones.The owner explains that he's worried that many of his employees have not been able to afford rising pork prices after buying so many items online."This is a benefit for my employees," the boss said jokingly.The video shows plates with different cuts and sizes of raw pork lined up on the conference tableThe size of the pork reward depended on the amount employees spend online.Some netizens thought the larger chunk of meat should have gone to the employee who seems to have been able to afford to spend the least on online shopping.