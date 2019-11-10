Stinky rice noodle factory offers workers $1,000-a-month bonus

A worker is picking up sour bamboo shoots. Photo: VCG

Workers at a rice noodle factory in South China are getting up to 7,000 yuan ($1,000) a month as a "stink" bonus during the lead-up to the Double 11 shopping spree as a reward for putting up their malodorous workplace.The rice noodle snack from Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is made with stinky sour bamboo shoots, but the final product tastes delicious, fans say.To finish all orders in the lead up to the Double 11 online shopping spree, factory workers spent long hours picking out and packing good-quality sour bamboo shoots, according to a report in the Shanghai Morning Post.To overcome the residual stench on their bodies, workers on the production line often shower as soon as they get off work and some say they have to wash themselves three times. The factory is offering bonuses of between 6,000 yuan and 7,000 yuan to reward workers for their overtime hours spent in the foul-smelling workshop.