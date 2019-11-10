Lake scenery in Maduo County, NW China's Qinghai

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/10 18:25:36

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows the lake scenery in Maduo County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows the lake scenery during sunset in Maduo County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

