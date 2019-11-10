Hot air ballooning league soars in Sichuan

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The national hot air ballooning league took off in Changning county in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday, with the competition running until Wednesday.A total of 30 teams are competing in the race in Chang­ning county in southern Sichuan's Yibin, which has been held for three consecutive years.Nine disciplines of hot air ballooning will be held, including a target race, zigzag race and a sprint.The league, initiated by the Aero Sports Federation of ­China (ASFC), has been holding events in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region since August.Only four events are held in a season since the league was initiated in 2015.Zuo Dan, a pilot from the ­local Sichuan team, said it is rare to compete domestically as only a limited races are held."The league offers us a chance to compete with domestic clubs, which will help us horn our skills and learn from each other," said Zuo, who took up the sport in 2002 and became a pilot in 2005.Yibin is also a tourist magnet, as it is known for hosting the "Shunan Zhuhai" scenic area, literally "sea of bamboo in southern Sichuan."Local residents and tourists in the region also have a chance to experience ballooning for free every afternoon, organizers said.Hot air ballooning is considered an emerging sport in China, and each year the number of participants continues to rise.