A man places a bouquet at a memorial to Iris Chang (1968-2004) in a park named after the late Chinese-American writer in San Jose, California, the US, on Saturday after the park was unveiled. Chang was renowned for her book "The Rape of Nanking" which placed the global spotlight on the 1937 Nanjing Massacre by Japanese invaders. Photo: IC

RELATED ARTICLES: Number of Nanjing Massacre survivors decreases to 85