Police apologize after wrongly detaining elderly man on prostitution charges

Photo: Screenshot of Tencent Video

Police in Kaiping district, Tangshan, North China's Hebei Province, on Sunday issued an apology to a 64-year-old man who they mistakenly identified as a suspect and treated poorly during a prostitution crackdown last month.Kaiping police issued a statement on Sina Weibo explaining they had launched a crackdown on a bathhouse on September 15 and apprehended Zhang, an elderly man who lived nearby and who they thought was a client of suspected prostitutes.Police treated Zhang poorly and used tear gas on him, according to the statement.Zhang received medical treatment at a local hospital later that day after authorities realized their mistake."We feel deeply sorry for both physical and mental hurt on Zhang due to the mistake," Kaiping public security department director Zhang Ruiming said in the statement.Zhang also said that they would continue to communicate with the elderly man and address the issue accordingly.The apology came amid heated online discussions after news of the incident went viral over the weekend.The victim had previously told media that although the police paid him 90,000 yuan ($12,865) in compensation for his medical fees, they owed him an apology.After the police issued the apology, Zhang's wife, a woman surnamed Zhao, told the Red Star News on Sunday that they were satisfied with the apology."We will return any money that is leftover once Zhang recovers. Police also said they would cover extra fees if the 90,000 yuan wasn't sufficient," Zhao said.