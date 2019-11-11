Open market boon to spill over from China's import expo

As the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded Sunday, more overseas companies will share the benefits of China's large market that is opening wider to the world.Australian firm Freedom Foods Group Limited and Daesang Corporation from the Republic of Korea signed tentative sales agreements with Shanghai-based snack food chain LYFEN to introduce more food products to China and co-develop new products."The Chinese snack food market is huge. We'd like to work with global partners to make the 'cake' bigger and share it with them," said LYFEN CEO Yu Ruifen.

Staff members pose for a photo at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, the main venue for the second China International Import Expo, Nov. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

People visit the Equipment exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A staff member shows a cup of beer from Estonia at Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)