Cyclone Bulbul crosses India's West Bengal, moves towards Bangladesh

Photo: IC

The cyclonic storm Bulbul, which weakened from "very severe storm" to "severe," crossed coast of India's eastern state of West Bengal and moved towards neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said Sunday.The cyclone moving with a gusting speed of 120 km per hour made landfall on Saturday evening near Sagar Islands, about 120 km south of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal."Steady rain accompanied by strong winds pounded Kolkata as cyclone Bulbul approached land. The cyclone Bulbul now lays centred about 75 km east-northeast of Sundarban National Park," an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "It is expected to turn north eastwards and veer off towards Khulna district in neighbouring country of Bangladesh."The stormy winds in Kolkata uprooted trees and damaged roadside hoardings. Authorities have pressed in disaster response force personnel to carry out clearance work on roads.According to local government officials, over 150,000 people were evacuated from West Bengal's low lying coastal areas in wake of the cyclonic storm Bulbul.Authorities in West Bengal also ordered closure of Kolkata airport on Saturday evening until Sunday morning at 6:00 (local time). The suspension of operations at airport resulted in cancellation of dozens of flights.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said he reviewed the situation in wake of cyclone hitting India's eastern parts."Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of eastern India. Spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the situation arising due to cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the centre (federal government). I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi wrote on twitter.Local media reports said two deaths were reported from West Bengal due to cyclone."A woman died after a tree fell on her at Bashirhat in north 24 parganas. Another man was killed in east Midnapore's Nandigram," a media report said.In adjacent Odisha state, the cyclone Bulbul brought heavy rains and winds with speed ranging between 70-80 km per hour. Reports said standing paddy crops in several hectares of agricultural lands have been damaged due to heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclonic storm.