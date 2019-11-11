RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Keep in mind that even the best of relationships require a lot of effort to maintain. A little affection and romance will make a world of difference to someone you love. Health issues should be made a major priority. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 12, 18.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You may be called upon to defend your turf over the next few days. There is no need to be overly aggressive, but make sure you are ready to stand for everything you have worked for so far. Do your best to turn a wrong into a right. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Something you see as barely worth your notice will end up making a huge difference in someone's life. If you follow your intuition, you will head in the right direction. A friendly outing will prove enjoyable. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You can't run from your feelings forever. Take some time out tonight to focus your energies inward and explore those emotionally complex issues that have been keeping you unsettled. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Before you kick off a new project, it will be wise to have an experienced individual give everything a final once over. They should be able to help you identify any flaws in your plan. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will have to be proactive if you want to get ahead of the game today. Unless you speak up and take action, how can you expect others to know what you are capable of? ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)If you want to take advantage of an important opportunity, you will have to ensure you make a positive first impression on those offering it to you. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)This is not one of those times when you can just follow your gut. You will have to use your head and think things through if you want to get through the day unscathed. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Refrain from adhering to too rigorous a schedule this week. Burning the candle at both ends will end up leading to minor health ailments. Remember that there is nothing wrong with taking a break now and then, in fact it's quite necessary. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you find yourself less than satisfied with your personal relationships it might help to take a moment to determine where your expectations lie. Do not settle for less when you know you deserve more. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will have to deal with some complicated situations today. Listen carefully and do not hesitate to ask questions if something confuses you. Being clear and concise will help you avoid misunderstandings. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Stand your ground no matter how hard the opposition pushes you today. Your friends and family will be great sources of support. An opportunity to further your education is heading your way. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Look for new directions and do not stop searching until you find something that speaks to you. There will be a better opportunity to share your ideas and plans in the future. ✭✭✭