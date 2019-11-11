HK rioters set man on fire for expressing different views

Black-clad rioters in Hong Kong set a resident on fire in Ma On Shan on Monday, Hong Kong police confirmed with the Global Times.The incident reportedly took place at 12:52 pm Monday. Online video shows the man was arguing with the protesters and chanted "we are all Chinese." A black-clad rioter poured an inflammable substance on the victim and lit him as he expressed different views.The injured man was sent to a local hospital for treatment, according to Hong Kong media.Blocking roads, throwing Molotov cocktails and setting fire to roads and subway carriages as well as common residents, black-clad rioters went on yet another rampage destroying the city.