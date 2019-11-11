Bareback competition held at 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Cowboy Jessy Lannin of Canada competes during the Bareback competition of the Rodeo at the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 10, 2019. About 30 riders from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United States took part in this annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)





Cowboy Ritchie Welch of Canada falls down from his horse during the Bareback competition of the Rodeo at the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 10, 2019. About 30 riders from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United States took part in this annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cowboy Chanse Switzer of Canada competes during the Bull Riding competition of the Rodeo at the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 10, 2019. About 30 riders from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United States took part in this annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cowboy Luiz Gustavo Azevedo of Brazil falls down from his bull during the Bull Riding competition of the Rodeo at the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 10, 2019. About 30 riders from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United States took part in this annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cowboy Luke Chaplain of Australia competes during the Saddle Bronc competition of the Rodeo at the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 10, 2019. About 30 riders from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United States took part in this annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cowboy Mirko Martineau of Canada competes during the Bull Riding competition of the Rodeo at the 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 10, 2019. About 30 riders from Australia, Brazil, Canada and the United States took part in this annual event. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)