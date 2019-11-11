Wildlife on prairie in NW China's Qinghai

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows a herd of Tibetan gazelles on a prairie in Maqen County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Yaguang)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows a Tibetan fox (Vulpes ferrilata) in Maqen County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows Tibetan gazelles on a prairie in Maqen County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows a blue sheep on a prairie in Maqen County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Yaguang)

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2019 shows a herd of blue sheep on a prairie in Maqen County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)