Chinese president's signed article lauded by Greeks





Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows a general view of Athens, Greece. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping's signed article on Greek newspaper Kathimerini (The Daily) has been widely applauded by people from various circles of the country.They said that both countries are ancient civilizations, and Xi's visit will inject new vitality into and write a new chapter for China-Greece relations.Ahead of his state visit to the European country, Xi in the article voices determination to further strengthen China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership, bilateral friendship and all-round cooperation to the benefit of the two countries."The visit of the Chinese president to Greece and his article in Kathimerini newspaper send the message of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples. Greece and China have much to share in economy, tourism, commerce and culture," said Panos Amyras, managing director of Eleftheros Typos (Free Press) daily."Mr. Xi Jinping with his contacts in Athens will strengthen the strategic cooperation," he added.Eleni Mpilia, a philologist, said "Reading the Chinese president's article, I realized the great importance he attaches to China-Greece relations. He underscores the similarities between the two civilizations and the bilateral exchanges going back to ancient times which are paving the road to more and larger synergies in various sectors in the near future."Lefteris Bidelas, editor-in-chief of Ethnos (Nation) Sunday newspaper, said Xi's article "proves that a new era is dawning on these long and historic ties that have been forged in difficult times and are based on mutual respect and solidarity."Pantelis Tzortzakis, vice chairman of the Greek-Chinese Economic Council and former deputy minister in the Ministry of Administrative Reform and e-Governance, expressed hope that China could work with other participating countries of the Belt and Road Initiative to build the innovation highway jointly.

Tourists visit the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, Nov. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Costas Papachlimintzos, chief political editor at Parapolitika (Parapolitics) newspaper, told Xinhua that the Chinese people respect a country with a very important ancient culture, just like theirs, and Chinese businessmen and investors have seen that Greece emerged from a decade-long crisis and is now standing firmly on its feet and offering investment opportunities."Greek-Chinese relations, which are deep and firm, have strong prospects for strengthening and expanding," he said.