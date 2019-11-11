Over 300 die in protests in Iraq

A protester waves flag in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Up to 319 people died in anti-government demonstrations since early October in Iraq, an official news agency said on Sunday.The latest death toll of the ongoing protests included both protesters and security members, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted a source from the paramilitary human rights committee as saying.

A protester is seen during a protest at Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq, on Oct. 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An anonymous source from the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights confirmed that 13 of the deaths were security members.

Protesters light candles during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

The source said that more than 15,000 people, including protesters and security members, were injured in the protests.

The massive demonstrations continued in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq over comprehensive reform, corruption, improvement of public services and job opportunities.