88 arrested in violent incidents in Hong Kong on Sunday: police

Rioters set fire and block roads in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, south China on Nov. 10, 2019. (Xinhua)

Hong Kong police said 88 people were arrested in violent incidents on Sunday when rioters continued their rampage from vandalizing shops to blocking roads.As of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (local time), 88 people were arrested for offenses of unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapon, criminal damage, and using facial covering at an unlawful assembly, according to a statement of the police.Rioters committed organized destructive acts, assaulted police officers and blocked traffic in various districts of Hong Kong, the statement said. They vandalized shops and facilities in several malls, stormed a restaurant near Sha Tin Town Hall, and damaged facilities of Sha Tin metro station.In face of the violence, police used minimum necessary force to disperse rioters and arrest offenders. During the operation, some rioters even attacked police officers and attempted to snatch away the arrested person.The police reiterated that no violent behavior will be tolerated and vowed resolute enforcement action to safeguard the public safety and bring all lawbreakers to justice.