Police arrest man addicted to stealing high heels

High-heel shoes that were stolen by Liang are found by the police. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Knews

A man in South China has been detained for multiple larcenies, but instead of money or jewelry, the target of his crime spree was women's high-heel shoes.When the police in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, entered the suspect's house, they were surprised to find that he had collected more than 180 pairs of high-heel shoes at home.A woman surnamed Wang called the police on October 27, saying that she had lost five pairs of high-heel shoes that had been placed outside the door of her home, according to a report by Knews based in Shanghai.When police checked surveillance videos around Wang's apartment, they saw a man in a blue T-shirt rummaging through the shoe cabinet at the door.The footage showed that the man, surnamed Liang, stole not only Wang's shoes but also other residents' high-heel shoes placed outside their homes in the neighborhood.Police began to search for Liang's personal information and entered his house to arrest him."I successfully stole a pair of high heels from the shoe closet at the door of a residence. Since then, I have been out of control and stolen more than 180 pairs of high heels in more than a year," Liang told the police after being arrested.In another separate case, police in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, caught a man on Tuesday, who wore 10-centimeter red high-heel shoes while driving his truck.The driver told the police that he was wearing the shoes out of curiosity.Liang has been detained for larceny.