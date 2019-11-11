Woman to donate third kidney

The scanning photo shows that the woman has three kidneys. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

A woman who discovered she had three kidneys at a hospital in East China has said to her doctor she is willing to donate one.The woman, who lives in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, needed to go to the toilet more frequently than other people, and felt great pain in her waist in the morning. "I could only sleep for five or six hours every day," the woman said in a video posted by Pear Video.The doctor explained that only one out of 1,500 people suffer from duplex kidneys, which occurs during the growth of the embryo.The disease can be treated through medication and transfusion if it does not cause complications.The woman has recovered after treatment, Pear Video said.However, when multiple kidneys cause complications, doctors usually advise undergoing surgery.Some netizens said their relatives also have this symptom, which has not affected their lives. "My grandfather found he had three kidneys when he was 70 years old," a Sina Weibo user wrote.