Iran starts concrete placement for 2nd-phase construction of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant





Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr, southern Iran, on Nov. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

The concrete placement for the construction of the second phase of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant started on Sunday.The project is aimed at developing the first phase of the plant which is scheduled to be implemented in the next eight years, said Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, at the ceremony in Bushehr.



The nuclear energy development is essential for the country as it is a "secure and sustainable" energy resource for the next generation, said Salehi.Besides, it is a "source of strength and might" for the country, he said, adding that it is why "the enemies" are seeking to deprive Iran of this source of power.



The Iranian nuclear chief said that Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is "completely secure" and its security is constantly observed by relevant international organizations.Iran's armed forces also have a main role in providing security for the plant, he said.

Ali Akbar Salehi (R), head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

Iran is aiming to generate over 3,000 megawatt of nuclear energy in 2027, which will enable Iran to cut over 21 million tons of polluting gases annually.On Sunday, Salehi referred to the inclination of some countries in the Gulf to launch their own nuclear energy power plants, saying that "Iran is ready to cooperate with those countries and transfer its experience in technical and scientific fields" for the establishment of nuclear power plants.Salehi said earlier that the extension of the Bushehr plant will increase the share of nuclear power in Iran's electricity supply well beyond the current 2.7 percent.The first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was completed by Russia in May 2011.Iran and Russia later agreed to continue to develop the Bushehr plant. According to the agreement, the second phase would consist of two units with a cumulative output capacity of 2,114 megawatts.