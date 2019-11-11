NAMOC and China University of Petroleum Beijing announces new joint project to promote art education in the country

Visitors view an exhibit from Brazil at the National Art Museum of China, in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2018. A special exhibition of BRICS Alliance of Art Museums and Galleries unveiled here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

The National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) and China University of Petroleum Beijing will work together to establish an art education base, the two announced on Friday.NAMOC will become a base for the university's students to attend art lectures and exhibitions and to take part in voluntary services.Wu Weishan, a curator at NAMOC, said that art education has always been the museum's main mission and that the upcoming cooperative program will enable the two parties to communicate and work better to explore more approaches.