Singer Lin Chaoyang releases new album with Universal Music

Lin Chaoyang Photo: Courtesy of Universal Music

Chinese singer Lin Chaoyang returned to classical music on Friday with the release of his new piano album from Universal Music Gravity of Love.The new album from Lin, who goes by the stage name Salt, features Edvard Grieg's Violin Sonata No.3, Op.45, Gabriel Fauré's Les berceaux and Claude Debussy's En bateau.After building a reputation in pop music, Lin said he decided to return to classical music because it provides him his own way to perform and to stand by the genre he loves. Lin grew up with a strong classical background and has won a number of titles at various competitions."The new album was produced at a top studio with top equipment. All the songs are classics. I hope every fan will enjoy it," Lin said.Lin has also launched a national tour, which includes cities like Shenzhen and Shanghai.