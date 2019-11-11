Let’s see how long Pompeo can play his farce by attacking Chinese govt: FM

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, takes part in a press statement with the Chancellor at the Federal Chancellery on November 8 in Berlin. Photo: IC

People like Milke Pompeo "have their brains stuffed with the Cold War mentality," and vainly attempt to disavow China's socialist system, and try to foment dissent between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese people to serve their own political schemes, Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed US Secretary of State again of Monday."They are doomed to fail," said Geng Shuang, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , at a routine press conference on Monday in Beijing while responding Pompeo's hostile and provocative remarks in Berlin last week against the CPC and Chinese political system.Pompeo, for his own political reasons, has continuously launched malicious and groundless attacks on the CPC and Chinese government wherever he goes, and he also smears and slanders China's foreign policy and hypes the China threat theory, and "Let's see how long he can play such a farce," Geng said.Global Times