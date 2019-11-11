Liverpool rout City

Fabinho celebrates scoring the opening goal during the match against Manchester City on Sunday in Liverpool, England. Photo: VCG

Liverpool took a huge step toward a first league title in 30 years by beating defending champions Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.Two goals in the first 13 minutes from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah gave the European champions a dream start before Sadio Mane's diving header early in the second half sealed City's fate.Bernardo Silva pulled a late goal back, but a third defeat in eight league games leaves City down in fourth, nine points behind Liverpool, and with a mountain to climb if they are to claim a third straight league title."It's nine points but there is a long way to go," said Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp. "It's not important. Who wants to be first in early November? It's important to be top in May."City's defensive deficiencies have been much publicized without the injured Aymeric Laporte so far this season and they crumbled as Liverpool scored with their first two attacks of the game.But the visitors were furious with some justification at the move that led to the opening goal when a dangerous foray into the Liverpool box ended with the ball striking Trent Alexander-­Arnold on the arm.Instead of City being awarded a penalty, the hosts broke down the other end and the ball fell to Fabinho on the edge of the area.The Brazilian is not renowned for his goalscoring, but when invited to shoot by a hesitant City back line, he arrowed a strike beyond stand-in goalkeeper Claudio Bravo."Ask to the referees," said City boss Pep Guardiola on the controversial opener. "I would like to talk about our performance. It was one of my proudest performances as manager."The visitors had more of the ball and plenty of chances even in between Liverpool's early blitz as Raheem Sterling headed wide Kevin de Bruyne's in-swinging free kick.But it was Liverpool who were ruthless as a pinpoint cross by Andy Robertson was headed home on the bounce by Salah."I don't think I've ever seen a goal like it," said Klopp of his side's second goal. "It was wild, intense from the first second ... We scored two incredible goals, but we had to suffer in moments because of the way City played."Guardiola's men will need to ­produce something similarly ­spectacular in the months to come, but after quickly making up for the ­disappointment of the title race by wining the ­Champions League last season, Liverpool look destined to go one better this time round.